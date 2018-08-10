Stunning two-goal fightback earns first points for Glasshoughton Welfare

Glasshoughton Welfare bounced back from a disappointing opening to the new season when they played a quick return fixture with East Yorkshire Carnegie in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League on Tuesday night.

After losing 4-1 away to Carnegie, they looked in danger of another defeat to them at the TJs Arena when two down with only 11 minutes to play, but two goals from Rob Oldham and one by Tom Carr turned the game on its head, giving Welfare a 3-2 victory and their first points of the season..

They should have been four up at half-time, but Andy Horbury three times and Oldham were denied by fine saves from keeper Harrison Foulkes.

The visitors took the lead just before the break when Ryan Williams put a penalty away after Horbury had pushed a player in the area .

It looked as though the missed chances would cost Welfare when Dan Walker ‘s breakaway goal put Carnegie two up.

However Oldham scored from the spot on 79. Carr headed home a great cross from young Jack Knight on 87 and the comeback was completed on 90 when another superb ball from Knight found Oldham who clinically beat Foulkes.

“A bad day at the office” was how Glasshoughton joint manager Lee Vigars began his post match comments after his side fell to an opening 4-1 defeat at East Yorkshire Carnegie. It was a surprisingly abject performance from a side who did so well last season. They have lost two influential players, but hopes were high after a decent pre-season and with a number of new signings.

Mathew Bowman, Jack Knight and Graycyan Klimczak all made their competitive debuts for the club while Josh Morley also came in for his second debut after returning from Thackley.

Opening exchanges were even with Knight failing to get on the end of a Bowman cross and at the other end Mateus Zaniewski saw a shot from James Webb just clear his crossbar.

Welfare had a good chance on eight minutes when home keeper Lewis Hill failed to hold the ball, but Andy Horbury hit the side netting from an angle.

The defence seemed at times at sixes and sevens and after a poor clearance the ball was played back in and Ryan William prodded the ball in to give the home side the lead.

Williams nearly had a second a minute later when his shot was deflected for a corner from which Zaniewski made a great save from a header at his post.

On 28 minutes the home side were two up when the Welfare defence made a hopeless appeal for offside and James Webb was allowed time to run through and shoot past Zaniewski.

It could have been three seconds later as Tom Bennett ran through but shot wide with only Zaniewski to beat.

Welfare got back in the game in first half injury time when substitute Rob Oldham fired a great ball home from the edge of the area. Knight then fired just wide as the half-time whistle blew.

Any hopes they had of salvaging the game were blown away within five minutes of the second half opening.

Firstly Bennett got onto the end of a deep cross from the left to steer the ball in despite Zaniewski getting a hand to the ball. Then a minute later the welfare defence went missing again as Sam Foster was allowed to shoot high into the net from 25 yards.

At the other end, Adam Walsh headed a Ryan Ferguson corner over and Knight shot wide. Substitute Mitch Wilshire, with his first touch, was foiled by Hill and Sam Pashley headed a corner just over.

Twelve minutes from the end Danny Walker was upended in the Welfare area by Knight who was sent-off. Walker then saw his resultant penalty brilliantly saved by Zaniewski who somehow diverted his fierce spot kick onto the crossbar.

“ I think that’s what you call a bad day at the office,” said Vigars. “For whatever reason we were nowhere near the levels of performance we achieved in pre-season – in fact we were a million miles away from the standard we have set ourselves.

“Fair play to EYC, they were well and truly up for the battle from the first minute until the last, but we weren’t at the races. Far too many of our lads just didn’t perform.”

Glasshoughton are at home to Blyth AFC on Saturday in the FA Cup’s extra preliminary, 3pm.