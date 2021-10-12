Sunday football: Harrop hat-trick helps West End Terriers to seven-goal success
Nathan Harrop hit a hat-trick as West End Terriers enjoyed a convincing away win over Pontefract Collieries Sunday in the Wakefield Sunday League’s Championship Two.
With Jordan Ratcliffe (two), Joe Cartwright and David North also on target the Terriers ran out 7-0 winners to maintain their early leadership of the division.
Glasshoughton Rangers have also made a good start to the season and they were 5-2 winners away to Travellers Stanley Reserves as Adam Oldroyd (two), Ryan Mateer, Jay Lindsay and Gary Maclaren all netted.
In the Premiership One Castleford FC Sundays went down 4-2 at Frickley Colliery despite goals from Alex Jones and Liam Hirst.
Calvin Dunning scored with a good free-kick, but his Whitwood Metrostars team was edged out 2-1 by Wakefield Athletic in Premiership Two.
Jack Farrar and Harvey Ian Smith netted the goals that gave Great Preston Sundays a 2-1 success away to Angel Inn in Championship One.
In the same division, Hemsworth MW (Sunday) lost 4-1 at home to Navigation.
Chequerfield Chequers ran out convincing 7-0 winners at home to Brierley Cubs to advance in the Landlords Trophy.
Kyle Fish (two), Stuart Garbett (two), James Earley, Dylan Hutchinson and Chris Poole were all on target.