Sunday football: Harrop hat-trick helps West End Terriers to seven-goal success

Nathan Harrop hit a hat-trick as West End Terriers enjoyed a convincing away win over Pontefract Collieries Sunday in the Wakefield Sunday League’s Championship Two.

By Tony Harber
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 6:53 pm
Kyle Fish, on target twice for Chequerfield Chequers.

With Jordan Ratcliffe (two), Joe Cartwright and David North also on target the Terriers ran out 7-0 winners to maintain their early leadership of the division.

Glasshoughton Rangers have also made a good start to the season and they were 5-2 winners away to Travellers Stanley Reserves as Adam Oldroyd (two), Ryan Mateer, Jay Lindsay and Gary Maclaren all netted.

In the Premiership One Castleford FC Sundays went down 4-2 at Frickley Colliery despite goals from Alex Jones and Liam Hirst.

Calvin Dunning scored with a good free-kick, but his Whitwood Metrostars team was edged out 2-1 by Wakefield Athletic in Premiership Two.

Jack Farrar and Harvey Ian Smith netted the goals that gave Great Preston Sundays a 2-1 success away to Angel Inn in Championship One.

In the same division, Hemsworth MW (Sunday) lost 4-1 at home to Navigation.

Chequerfield Chequers ran out convincing 7-0 winners at home to Brierley Cubs to advance in the Landlords Trophy.

Kyle Fish (two), Stuart Garbett (two), James Earley, Dylan Hutchinson and Chris Poole were all on target.

