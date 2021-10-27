Sunday football: Simpson heads winner as Fryston hold onto 100 per cent record

Sunday football reports

Nostell arrived with only one league defeat and tested unbeaten Fryston before a dominant second half display saw the home side take all the points.

Fryston set off at a cracking pace, but early chances came and went without fruition.

Stephen Campbell let fly with a cracking shot that was palmed past the post and the resulting corner was headed well over by Reece Sheldon.

The next effort came from pressure by Michael McNamara and James Dyson, who was unlucky to see the ball go wide from his blocked attempted clearance by the keeper.

For all their attacking Fryston could not put the ball away and costly misses came back to haunt them as a rare error in defence was punished with Nostell pouncing to take a somewhat undeserved lead.

Nostell started to grow into the game, but Fryston are made of stern stuff and gave as much as they were getting.

Dyson was frustrated, however, as his cross-cum-shot bounced off the crossbar and Nostell remained in the lead. It looked like being one of those days for the hosts especially when Leo Holbrook had two decent efforts that sailed wide and it remained 1-0 at the break.

The start of the second half looked promising as right-back Spencer Bond’s rampaging run down the flank saw his cross adjudged to have gone out of play.

Fryston found the woodwork again as Bond earned a corner and it was headed against the crossbar by Jamie Simpson.

McNamara was unable to direct his header on target and yet again the ball went wide of the far post.

Against the run of play Nostell had a great chance to double their lead, but the shot hit the side netting, which would prove costly to them.

Substitute Nathan Perks set up an unmarked James Lister on the edge of the box and he calmly lobbed the keeper to restore parity at 1-1.

Not long after a Perks corner found its way to the back post where Stuart Gordon directed the ball to Simpson and he nodded home to ensure Fryston kept their 100 per cent record intact.

The referee’s Castle Commercial Cleaning Services MOM went to Reece Sheldon. The away team Duffy MOM was Holbrook. Supporters Inhouse Property Lettings MOM: 1 Bond, 2 Gordon, 3 Holbrook.

Elsewhere in Premiership One, Castleford FC Sundays enjoyed their first league win of the season with a 3-1 success at Peacock Wakefield as goals came from Liam Hirst, Matthew Clayton and Tom King.

Frickley Colliery went down 3-1 away to leaders Stanley United Sundays.

AFC Ackworth battled to a 1-1 draw at unbeaten Wakefield Athletic in Premiership Two.

In the same division, Chequerfield played their first game of the season and made an impressive start with a 10-2 win away to Whitwood Metrostars.

Great Preston Sundays were edged out 1-0 away to Navigation Tavern in Championship One.

Hemsworth MW (Sunday) were well beaten 8-1 by Wakefield Athletic A.

Glasshoughton Rangers had Adam Oldroyd (two), Sam Brewerton, Ryan Mateer, Kieran Brewerton and Liam Taylor on target as they beat St Ignatius 6-1 in Championship Two.