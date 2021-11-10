Sunday League: Clayton strikes twice as Castleford stun Nostell MW

Wakefield Sunday League report

With just one win previously this season, Castleford faced a tough task on paper against opponents coming into the game in second place, but they ran out 5-1 winners with all their goals in the second half. Clayton’s double was added to by efforts from Matty Ashton, Matthew Jenkins and Liam Hirst.

Jack Secker and Declan Roberts were on target for Frickley Colliery, but they had to settle for a point from a 2-2 draw at home to Horse & Jockey in Premiership One.

Despite taking the lead through Brad Wilson, AFC Ackworth went down 2-1 to Wakefield Athletic in Premiership Two.

Great Preston Sundays were in good form in Championship One as they defeated Angel Inn White 6-0.

Pontefract Collieries Sunday were on the wrong end of the same score as they lost to Travellers Stanley Reserves in Championship Two.

Two goals in the first half from Kieran Brewerton and Gary Maclaren had Glasshoughton Rangers in charge in their Championship Two match at home to St Ignatius.

Substitute Wayne Turner added a late third goal for Rangers to ensure they took all the points from a 3-1 success.

The victory kept them in second place, four points off the top with two games in hand.

Leaders are still West End Terriers, who made it six wins from eight league games with a resounding 8-1 victory away to Crown Scissett.

Fryston AFC went out of the West Riding Sunday Cup when they lost a dreaded penalty shoot-out 3-1 to Skipton United after both teams were locked at four goals each after 90 minutes.

Both teams went into this game undefeated and both were confident going in.

Blustery conditions made attractive football limited, but this did not stop each side trying.

The first real chance of the game came from a Spencer Bond long throw that evaded the visitors defence and fell to James Dyson but his header went wide of the mark.

A thundering tackle from Reece Sheldon then led to a corner that was passed onto the Skipton striker who lashed a wind assisted shot into the top right of the net despite a valiant effort from keeper Charlie Jones and the away side were ahead.

Jamie Simpson then started good link-up play with Michael McNamara and Liam McGregor before the Skipton keeper thwarted the danger,

Leo Holbrook was next to try his luck after a rampaging run towards goal and he was brought down by the keeper. The referee wasted no time in awarding a penalty and up stepped Nathan Perks to send the keeper the wrong way to ensure parity was restored much to the delight of a vociferous home crowd.

This joy was shortlived, however, as an uncharacteristic mistake in defence let in Skipton again and they made no mistake in scoring their second.

As half-time approached it was now Skipton who made the next mistake at the back and Dyson was on hand to pounce to make it 2-2.

Fryston started the second half much stronger and a trademark run from Bond saw him cross the ball inside the six-yard box to see it hit a Skipton player and roll into the net to give Fryston a deserved lead.

The visitors were not done, though, and levelled again.

The introduction of Josh Blackmore from the bench then paid off as he found himself free on the right hand side of the area and calmly lobbed the ball over the advancing keeper to score Fryston’s fourth goal.

With the minutes ticking away it looked like the home side would hold on, but there was to be a sting in the tail. Yet again hesitation in the home side’s defence let in Skipton and unbelievably it was 4-4.

Substitute Lee Hudson was to be the next headline maker as after being awarded a free-kick the referee spotted some “afters” and wasted no time in showing him the red card, meaning Fryston had to see out the rest of the game with 10 men. The final whistle finally arrived and the teams prepared for penalties.

Fryston missed their first two penalties and never recovered despite Perks netting his second spot kick of the game.

It was too little too late as Fryston missed their third penalty from four attempts and the game was over.