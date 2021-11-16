Sunday League: Fryston AFC bounce back with eight-goal salvo against Frickley Colliery

Wakefield Sunday Football League report

They made their intentions clear from the off with Michael McNamara linking up with Nathan Perks to set up Reece Sheldon for the first shot. That was easily saved, but it was not long before the goals started flowing as more good work from Perks saw him whip in a cross for Liam Cooper to score the opener with a deft touch.

Stephen Campbell and Cooper were denied by the Frickley keeper before Perks sent in another cross from the right and McNamara headed home.

The bombardment continued as Perks fired home a 25-yard free-kick.

Leo Holbrook was next to chance his arm, but his shot went narrowly wide. A rare Frickley chance from an uncharacteristic error in midfield saw them break upfield, but the chance was saved by stand-in keeper Mark Edwards.

Liam McGregor then showed unseen previous pace on the right to ghost past several players before passing to Cooper who lashed the ball home.

Stuart Gordon combined well only for Sheldon’s shot to curl wide, but another goal was about to come. Perks, who was a constant threat, interlinked with Campbell to set up Cooper to make it 5-0.

Two more Fryston goals followed before half-time as good work from Sheldon and Gordon led to a tap-in for Cooper’s fourth and Perks was unmarked in the area to prod home.

In the second half Matty Midgley set up Campbell whose power drive went through the keeper to make it 8-0.

Jamie Simpson set up Cooper for another chance and Simpson then had a half chance himself, but his volley suffered the same fate as Cooper’s last effort in sailing over.

Frickley made another chance for themselves but Edwards made another smart save to ensure a clean sheet.

Fryston took their foot off the gas as the second half drifted on, but had done more than enough to move up to second in the league with a fantastic first half masterclass of football.

The referee’s Castle Commercial Cleaning Services MOM went to Simpson while opposition MOM was Cooper. Supporters Inhouse Property Lettings MOM: 1 Perks, 2 Cooper, 3 Sheldon. Also many thanks to DjG Plumbing and Heating.

Elsewhere in Premiership One, Liam Hirst struck twice as Castleford FC Sundays drew 2-2 draw away to Horse & Jockey.

Chequerfield won 4-1 at home to Kirklands in Premiership Two as goals came from Michael Dunn (two), Regan Fish and Dylan Hutchinson.

Whitwood Metrostars were well beaten, 6-2 away to Wakefield Athletic.

Great Preston Sundays came from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Shelley OA in Championship One, Joe Stephenson and Callum Woodward netting.

Josh Cambridge and Ash Bedworth netted twice each as Glasshoughton Rangers beat College FC 7-1 in Championship Two. Ryan Harper, Wayne Turner and Alex Kossick also netted.

Bottom of the table Pontefract Collieries Sunday battled to earn a point from a 3-3 draw away to Wrenthorpe Rangers as Matthew Davies netted twice and Andrew Palfreyman once.