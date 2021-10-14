Ten-man Glasshoughton Welfare hold leaders but suffer county cup KO

Glasshoughton Welfare. Picture: Keith A Handley

Their hosts went into last Saturday’s game on top of the table with 10 straight wins, but needed an 85th minute Jack Brownell equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw.

Welfare defended well against opponents who had racked up 57 goals this season and were playing in front of a big crowd of 629.

They had goalkeeper Sam Riches to thank as he made a string of outstanding saves, but there were plenty of other heroes in a backs to the wall display made all the more impressive as they had to play the last 35 minutes with 10 men after having a defender sent-off.

It was 10-man ‘Houghton who took the lead, however, 10 minutes from time when they caught the home team out with a swift break that saw Lewis Stephens netting.

After Hallam equalised Welfare could have won it with another break, but the chance went begging.

Welfare were quickly back in action on Tuesday night away to Garforth Town in a first round West Riding County Cup tie, but were well beaten.

They were level at 1-1 at half-time, but fell apart after the break, going on to lose 8-1 with James Burgess scoring five of the goals.