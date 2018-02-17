Ten-up Pontefract Pirates are celebrating

Pontefract Collieries have celebrated the tenth anniversary of the beginning of their disability section, the Pontefract Pirates.

Saturday morning’s training session marked 10 years since the first one back in 2008 after the Pirates had been founded by Gary Smith and Trevor Waddington.

They have since grown to be one of the biggest disability clubs in the region.

Countless Pirates players have had life-changing opportunities on a national and worldwide stage and these opportunities continue to be available to this day.

A number of players from the Pontefract team won medals at the UK Special Olympics in Sheffield in August, while players regularly get picked for the Mencap GB team, which competes at the European Championships in Geneva every year.

Currently the Pirates have more than 30 players, adult and junior, with disabilities and/or learning difficulties and that figure is always rising. A number of players from the first ever session still actively train and play for the club too.