Three is not a magic number for early season strugglers Glasshoughton Welfare

Glasshoughton Welfare are still searching for their first Toolstation NCE Division One point of the season after two more defeats this week.

This is now a worrying time for Welfare who have conceded three goals a game in their five defeats.

The latest loss came at Hallam on Tuesday night when they went down 3-1 following a 3-2 defeat at Rossington Main at the weekend.

Daniel Booth gave Hallam an early lead with a header and Jordan Turner added two more before the break. Had the home side been more clinical in front of goal the score could have been much higher.

Welfare did force Andrew Sneath in the home goal to make a couple of good saves, but their only consolation was a last minute strike from Nathan Perks.

Glasshoughton looked to be on target for at least a point at Rossington Main last Saturday when they took a first half lead through Josh Vamplew’s first goal for the club with a header.

But although Jordan Buckham was sent-off to leave the hosts down to 10 men two goals just before the break turned the game on its head. Thomas Foltyn-Brown struck twice in three minutes for Rossington, the first after a slip by keeper Jordan Leatham and the second after Leatham parried Ben Clarke’s shot.

Main were the better side in the second half and Josh Gelder slid the ball under the onrushing Houghton keeper to make it 3-1.

Former Doncaster Rovers keeper Jan Budtz made a fantastic save from a free-kick, but was eventually beaten by a decent shot from the edge of the area by Ryan Hallsworth.

Budtz then made a save in the 90th minute as he clawed the ball with his fingertips over the bar to prevent a Welfare equaliser.

After the game joint manager Lee Vigars said: “Individual mistakes at both ends of the park have cost us, but collectively we just weren’t good enough. Fair play to our opponents who deserved the points having dug in with 10 men. Another learning curve for us.”

This Saturday Glasshoughton are on their travels once more when away to Dronfield Town.