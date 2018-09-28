Two players see red as Pontefract Collieries are edged out at home

Pontefract Collieries finished with nine men and without any points as they went down 2-1 to Tadcaster Albion in the Evo-Stik League’s East Division.

Captain Jamie Williams and forward Mikey Dunn were both sent-off in the second half on a disappointing day at the Beechnut Lane ground.

Colls could have gone second with a victory, but were not on their game and found themselves two down before a late Dunn goal gave them hope.

Tadcaster made the brighter start of the two sides as Lamin Colley’s effort was saved by home keeper Ryan Musselwhite.

Ponte had a good opportunity when Vaughan Redford was slid in down the right, but his low drive was well kept out by Albion stopper Michael Ingham.

Colley was then denied by Musselwhite, who was at full stretch to turn a header over.

Colls carried a threat up front as evidenced by Dunn’s shot that needed to be saved by Ingham. But it was Tadcaster who opened the scoring as Billy Whitehouse’s strike was parried by Musselwhite and Colley put the rebound in from close range.

The game did not flow in the second half and fussy referee Ian Jackson reached for his red card just after the hour to send Williams off for barging Whitehouse after he had been booked less than a minute earlier.

Despite being a man down, Ponte threw everything at their opponents, but despite having many set pieces they struggled to create chances and fell two down 11 minutes from time.

Whitehouse found substitute Aiden Savory with a crossfield pass and he let it bounce before sending a volley into the opposite corner of the net, giving Musselwhite no chance.

The two-goal cushion only lasted two minutes as Dunn pulled one back with a neat touch and finish to make it a tense finish.

They went for an equaliser, but Redford hit a shot over after creating space with a clever turn and the final action of the afternoon saw another red card produced with Dunn given his marching orders for a second bookable offence.

Despite the defeat Colls remain in fifth place with four wins and three losses so far.

Pontefract are in Evo-Stik League action again this Saturday when they host AFC Mansfield (3pm) and they are at home again next Wednesday with second-placed Marske United the visitors (7.45pm).