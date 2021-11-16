Wakefield Trinity Ladies FC earn standing ovation but lose first round Vitality Women's FA Cup tie

Wakefield Trinity Ladies and AFC Fylde Women on the pitch at Featherstone Rovers' Millennium Stadium.

After making their way into this round for the first time in their history, Trinity found it tough going at home to AFC Fylde Women in front of a healthy-sized crowd at Featherstone Rovers' Post Office Road ground.

The players could hold their heads high at the end, however, after once again showing the kind of spirit that had got them this far in the competition, but the result showed a 4-1 win for the Fylde team.

Among the 184 strong crowd were manager of the Welsh Women’s National team Gemma Grainger and interesting spectator former world heavyweight boxing champion Frank Bruno, who was at the ground for 'An Afternoon with Frank Bruno' event staged on the day.

The visitors started brightly and after goalkeeper Chelsea Pilmer made two fine saves early on Fylde took the lead as Laura Merrin's corner beat the defenders and went in off Pilmer.

Three minutes later Amy Hughes' cross into the box was met by Jodie Mortimer, who shot hard and low into the net to double the visitors' lead.

Wakefield came more into the game and Never Renwick came agonisingly close with a shot that went just past the post.

Their hopes were further hit, however, just before half-time when Faye McCoy scored with a terrific strike to make it 3-0.

Trinity started the second half strongly and within two minutes pulled a goal back as Charlie Blythe put 16-year-old Renwick through to score.

It was nip and tuck for the rest of the half with Pilmer pulling off several saves and near things at the other end

But it was all over in added time as Pilmer made another terrific stop only to then be adjudged to have brought down a Fylde player in the area. Faye McCoy duly put away the resulting penalty to make the final score 4-1.