Walsh sees red but Glasshoughton make FA Vase progress

Glasshoughton Welfare went through to the first round proper of the FA Vase after a good display and a 3-1 win at the TJs Arena against Parkgate.



Goals from Gracyan Klimzak, Jack Knight and a first for the club for Matthew Semley sealed the win before Andrew Fox scored a late penalty for the visitors in an entertaining game.

A downside for the hosts was a red card given to Adam Walsh, which left them with 10 men for 78 minutes. But they dug in with good performances from the recalled Ryan Ferguson and in particular Sam Pashley.

Welfare opened well and took the lead after only three minutes when Lewis Pickering played Klimzak in and he beat Chris Bott into the far corner.

Soon after Klimzak probably should have done better when hitting a shot wide.

At the other end Mateusz Zaniewski did well to hold onto a vicious free-kick and Glynn Cotton also tested the Welfare keeper with another free-kick.

Walsh was red carded for the first time in his career after taking Cotton down on 12 minutes although Ash Burberry hit the resulting free-kick over.

Welfare had a great chance shortly after when Pickering saw his shot blocked by Bott. He then saw another effort blocked by the keeper and Klimzak also saw a shot deflected away.

As the first half drew to a close Knight saw his shot brilliantly saved by Bott.

The second half opened with the visitors on the attack and Pashley came up with a great last ditch block.

Ferguson saw a shot collected by Bott and the keeper then saved with his outstretched foot as Klimzak was one on one.

However, seconds later Welfare got their second when great work from Knight saw him slip the ball to Semley who hit home via a post.

It was 3-0 18 minutes from time as Ferguson and substitute Andy Horbury combined well to set up Knight who made no mistake in hammering past Bott.

The visitors came back and once again Pashley blocked a shot, this time on the goal line.

Parkgate got their consolation on 80 minutes when Fox beat Zaniewski from the penalty spot after Seb Sokol was harshly adjudged to have brought down Burberry.

Jamie Simpson missed a late chance, but it did not matter as Welfare were home safely for their Vase win.

Joint manager Darren Holmes said: “We are all very pleased with the performance.

After going down to 10 men after 12 minutes we thought it was going to be a long day. However, we went on to dominate large phases of the game and the win could have been even more convincing if we could have finished our chances which on any other day are comfortable goals.

“We did our homework on Parkgate and even when down to 10 we kept our shape and stuck to the game plan and stretched their back four creating numerous chances. Again we defended well as a team and if not for a very harsh penalty should have been a clean sheet.”

Glasshoughton now return to the NCE League with a Division One game at Winterton Rangers on Saturday.

Lewis Pickering attempts to get away from a Parkgate marker. Picture Scott Merrylees

Glasshoughton Welfare's Matthew Semley on the ball against Parkgate. Picture Scott Merrylees