Wells boys on target as Frickley Athletic make it two wins from two

Frickley Athletic's Brad Wells. Picture: Onion Bag Photos

The Blues opened their campaign with a highly encouraging, if hard fought 1-0 win on a tough trip to Hebburn Town on Saturday and followed up with victory in another close contest with Brighouse Town.

The solid start to the season saw summer signing Lee Frecklington bag the winner goal with a 61st minute penalty.

The back line took the plaudits, however, after a strong display kept the North East team out throughout.

Frickley quickly followed up with a home game against Brighouse Town on Tuesday night and won 2-1.

Recent signing Kieran Wells and Brad Wells scored in the first half, either side of a Brighouse goal.

Frickley now host Sunderland RCA in the FA Cup preliminary round this Saturday and travel to play Lincoln United in the league next Tuesday.

The Blues, meanwhile, are offering a variety of commercial opportunities to work with the club.

These opportunities are open to all businesses, organisations, clubs and individuals who want to work with the club and get their brand and name recognised far and wide on a regular basis.

Packages include kit sponsorship; ground boards; matchday sponsorship; matchball sponsorship; and programme adverts.