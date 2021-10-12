Wells earns praise after ‘worldie’ seals FA Trophy win for Frickley Athletic

Frickley Athletic's two-goal hero Brad Wells. Picture: Onion Bag Photos

Manager Dave Frecklington has praised striker Brad Wells who shot Frickley Athletic into the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy with a quality double against Prescot Cables.

The Blues won an away tie 2-0 thanks to Wells’ two second half goals, including a brilliant second from close to the half-way line when he spotted the home goalkeeper off his line.

“It was two excellent finishes and his goals were worthy of winning any football match,” said Frecklington.

“His first is a great strike and the second is a worldie. If it’s in the Premier League it would be on replay all the time. That’s his vision.”

Frecklington was equally pleased with all his players.

He added: “The game plan was implemented to perfection by the players.

“It’s a difficult place to come, a long trip and the pitch very difficult to play on, long grass and bobbly. But it was a perfect away performance.

“Since we’ve gone back to basics we’ve gone back to being solid and hard to beat, one goal conceded in the last two games.

“We are looking a massive threat on the counter attack - Metts (Leon Mettam, assistant manager) has got to take a lot of credit for that. He’s worked solidly for two weeks on our final third work and you can see it coming into fruition.

“Our entries into the final third were high and obviously Wellsy, captain, leading from the front.

“We’ve got a group now who all want to be here, want to do what is expected of them and that is hard work.

“Delighted for everybody at the football club and it’s great to get through to the next round.”

Following their win on Merseyside Frickley have now been drawn away to Radcliffe in a tie to take place over the weekend of October 30.

With manager Frecklington able to name an unchanged team from the previous week’s encouraging display at Stockton Town, the benefit of having a more settled side could be seen as the Blues looked solid at Prescot.

Defensively sound again, keeper Jake Askew was only called into serious action once in the first half when he made a fine one-handed save, while Joe Stacey looked a real threat down the left, but despite a decent half of football from Athletic they were still goalless at the break.

The deadlock was broken on 69 minutes when Wells won possession then beat two players before slotting his shot past the keeper.

He scored an even better goal to settle the tie late on as he spotted the keeper off his line and hit the sweetest of strikes into the net from more than 50 yards out.