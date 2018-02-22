West Yorkshire League: Kellingley unbeaten in five

Kellingley Welfare made the short trip to neighbours Swillington Saints and came away with all three points from a 2-1 success in Division Two of the West Yorkshire League.

Making light of the heavy conditions, Kells played some free flowing football and should have had a bigger winning margin to show for their efforts.

A cross-come-shot from full-back Jack McLean found its way into the net and a trademark tricky run and clinical finish from Regan Fish was enough to stretch Welfare’s unbeaten run to five games.

Victory gave Kells a league double over top three side Saints.

It was a good all-round team performance from Kells who had a few regular faces missing.

Kellingley have a welcome home game against Baildon Trinity this Saturday.

Featherstone Colliery’s big Division One clash with leaders Whitkirk Wanderers was unable to go ahead due to a waterlogged pitch.

With their inactivity Colliery lost ground to promotion rivals Rawdon Old Boys, who won 2-1 against Leeds Modernians to stay in second place and move four points ahead of Featherstone with both teams having played the same number of matches.

This Saturday sees Featherstone travel to Howden Clough.

Kippax earned a good point against fourth-placed Wyke Wanderers in Division One when they drew 2-2.