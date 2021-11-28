Football games were hit by the wintry weather on Saturday.

The big Buildbase FA Trophy second round tie between Liversedge and Lancaster City fell victim to the weather and has been rearranged now for Tuesday (November 30), with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Tickets bought for the original date of Saturday will be valid for use on Tuesday night while their previously scheduled home league fixture with Shildon has now been postponed.

Pontefract Collieries had their scheduled Pitching In Northern Premier League East match at home to Stockton Town postponed due to a waterlogged pitch while Frickley Athletic's match at Sheffield FC was off for snow.

Ossett United's planned match at Shildon, also in the NPL East, was one of the first to fall victim to the weather after being postponed following a 9am inspection.