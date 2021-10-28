Woodward’s late goal seals big Wakefield AFC comeback

Wakefield AFC's Red Bates. Picture: Ian Revitt

After a disappointing defeat the previous week the Wakefield side knew the importance of bouncing back straight away, but they were involved in another thriller away to Penistone Church Reserves.

And they looked to be heading for a draw until Cory Woodward came up with a last minute winner to ensure they gained sweet revenge over opponents who had beaten them 1-0 in front of a 558 crowd the week before.

Wakefield included new signings Billy Mole and Jock Curran in their squad, with the former handed a starting spot, as they played their quick return with a Penistone team that came into the match boasting a 100 per cent record with five wins from five in the league.

Church showed why they had started the campaign so strongly as they opened up a two-goal lead in the first half with efforts from Jack Moore and Chris Drew.

But the visitors dug in and were back in it before the break as former Pontefract Collieries striker Turner led the stirring comeback.

First he got on the end of a Red Bates cross to score Wakefield’s first goal on 37 minutes. Then just six minutes later he had his second with an effort that went in off the crossbar following a great cross by former Nostell MW player Mole.

The second half did not feature so much goalmouth action, but it had a sting in its tail.

It remained 2-2 until deep into injury-time when Wakefield pushed for a winner and got it as a goalmouth scramble led to Woodward finding the back of the net.

Cue big celebrations and relief for the Wakefield side as this victory keeps them in touch with the leading teams in the division.

They are currently down in ninth with three wins and two defeats so far, but have games in hand on all the teams above them.

Leaders and title favourites Swinton Athletic head the standings with 19 points from their seven games with Dodworth MW four points back from six matches and Wombwell Main and Penistone Church Reserves both also on 15 points.

Wakefield head back to South Yorkshire this Saturday when they take on fifth-placed Oughtibridge WMSC for a game with an earlier kick off time of 2pm.

Wakefield AFC’s U23s team was also in winning form in Division Two when they beat Swinton Athletic Reserves 3-0 with goals from Harley Blankley (two) and Pierre Pinnock.