Work rate is not enough as Glasshoughton Welfare lose out at Nostell

Glasshoughton Welfare fell to a 4-0 home defeat when they entertained near neighbours Nostell MW in a local derby at the TJs Travel Arena.

The majority of the 138 spectators were hoping that the home side would be able to repeat the performance that their side put in away to these opponents when Nostell, who have been in the top five of the Toolstation NCE Division One all season, were arguably lucky to escape with a 1-1 draw

However, it was not to be this time as Glasshoughton put in a poor performance whereas Nostell were in a determined mood and ran out easy winners.

Billy Mole got the opening goal after 13 minutes when he struck sweetly home from the edge of the area.

At the other end, Matthew Brooke had to be on his toes, managing to tip a shot from distance over the bar.

But 10 minutes from the half-time break former Glasshoughton player Andy Horbury prodded the ball home after good work from Mole.

Early in the second half Alex Ward in the home goal denied former Pontefract Collieries forward Kane Reece with a fine save.

Glasshoughton then had a decent spell of play, but could not force a goal and Reece all but put the game to bed on 80 minutes with a fine finish.

The misery for Glasshoughton was compounded three minutes from the end when another former player, Adam Hayton, got a fourth for Nostell.

Speaking after the game, joint Glasshoughton manager Darren Holmes said: “We were beaten by the better side.

“Our lads kept going for the 90 minutes and I can’t knock the work rate. We didn’t deserve the 4-0 scoreline with the last two coming late on.

“Nostell have had a great season. It’s a shame for them and others in the top six that there is no reward of play-offs this season. We will finish the season and build for next year.”

Glasshoughton face another tough test next Saturday when they visit league leaders Grimsby Borough who are locked in a ding-dong battle to be champions and earn promotion to the Premier.

After a second successive defeat without scoring a goal Glasshoughton are back in 11th place and can only finish as high as tenth with just two fixtures remaining this season.