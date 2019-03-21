Footballing legend Chris Kamara supports ‘fan-tastic’ reward for ‘good sports’ in Wakefield

Football icon and TV personality Chris Kamara is joining forces with a Wakefield pub to find and reward local ‘good sports’, the unsung heroes who give up their weekends to watch their friends and family play sports whatever the weather.

To help give back to dedicated supporters in Stanley for their record attendance and unwavering support at sports matches, the Stanley Ferry Hungry Horse pub on Ferry Lane is calling for locals to nominate someone they think deserves a special reward.

Stanley Ferry Inn.

The chosen ‘good sport’ will win £500 and the chance to meet Chris Kamara who will join them in cheering on their local sports team from the sideline.

Caroline Harvey, general manager at the Stanley Ferry, said: “Nothing beats the atmosphere at a local sports game or event - and it really is the spectators who make all the difference! We see plenty of ‘good sports’ in Stanley joining the team for a pint or two at the pub after the game, having selflessly given up their weekend to cheer on their friends and family, come rain or shine.

“That’s why we’re giving back to local community heroes in Stanley and giving them some well-earned recognition for their ongoing dedication and support. We know the difference seeing a friendly face on the sideline can make during a big game, and this is the perfect way to show how much they are appreciated.”

Chris Kamara said: “Whilst it’s the players on the pitch that usually get all the glory, we thought it was high time for the fantastic fans on the sidelines to get some well-deserved recognition. I know first-hand how important it is to have the fans behind you during a nail-biting game, so I can’t wait to meet the ‘good sport’ in the community and look forward to raising a glass to the unsung heroes of the beautiful game.”

Nominations are now open until Wednesday, April 17.

To nominate a good sport, locals can simply visit www.hungryhorse.co.uk/good-sport and explain in less than 200 words why their ‘Good Sport’ deserves the title.

The winner will receive £500, a meal on the house at their local Hungry Horse, as well as the chance to meet Chris Kamara, who will visit their upcoming sports game.

Full terms and conditions can be found on the Hungry Horse website: www.hungryhorse.co.uk/good-sport