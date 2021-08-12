Pontefract golf star Daniel Gavins left speechless after stunning PGA Tour victory

Pontefract golfer Daniel Gavins celebrates his success.

Gavins, 30, usually plays on the European Challenge tour, but when given an opportunity to play in the ISPS Handa World Invitational event on the bigger European PGA Tour he took it with both hands, overturning a seven-shot deficit going into the last round to win the title in Ballymena, Ireland.

Gavins carded a bogey-free final round of 65 to set a clubhouse target of 13 under par that could not be beaten.

Afterwards Gavins told Sky Sports, who covered the event: “I can’t believe it. I’m speechless. I don’t really know what to say.

Pontefract golfer Daniel Gavins, with his trophy after he who won the PGA European Tour ISPS Handa World invitational in Northern Ireland.

“I just tried to shoot as low as I could. Seven behind I didn’t really think I had a chance of winning so maybe there was a bit less pressure there.

“I’ve been playing well but I was going to have the week off because I knew there were a lot of Challenge Tour events coming up so I thought a week off maybe and then play the rest of the Challenge Tour.

“I just can’t believe it. I think it will take a while to sink in.”

Gavins has two top 10 finishes on the Challenge Tour to his name this year, but this was by far his biggest golfing success, earning him a first prize of 191,640.78 Euros and a regular place now on the European Tour.