Treble success for Pontefract golfer Andrew Wiltshire

Trophy winner: Golfer Andrew Wiltshire pictured with the Ashton Trophy he won at St Anne’s Old Link.

The run of victories includes winning the 108-year-old Ashton Trophy at St Anne’s Old Links this month, shooting scores of 70 and 71 for a three-under-par total.

This competition has been played for since 1913 and is a major competition in the Northern Order of Merit. Andrew, 54, played against some of the best northern county players and came up with five birdies in each round.

He also recently won the Leeds and District Seniors competition at Cookridge Hall Golf Course and was part of the team that won the Leeds and District Scratch Team Knock Out.

Civil engineer Andrew competed in the qualifying for the European seniors PGA tour three years ago and hopes to have another go this year. He regularly plays against top level district and county players and is looking to play in more large events.