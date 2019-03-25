Here's what you think to the new Wakefield AFC

The news that Wakefield is to get a new football club has been met with mixed reaction from readers.

It was announced last week that the newly-founded Wakefield AFC will start playing non-league games next season.

And while some readers are exicted by the news that our city is to have its own team, others were not so enthusiastic.

Here's what you had to say on our Facebook page:

Aidy Wells Pau said: “This is the culmination of a nine-year dream. Wakefield is the UK’s largest city without its own football team” Still will be if they’re playing in Ponte! Look, it might not be ‘professional’ but at least City of Wakefield FC are going to play in Wakefield and aim to involve the Wakefield community."

Darren Paterson said: "I don't get that at all, we already have Ossett United with good investment, superb support, great facilities and grounds (with improvements in progress) can't see where the serious support is going to come from...where are the fans?"

Paul Roche: "Too late, Too many surrounding cities and towns with successful teams in top divisions,with big fan base in Wakefield. so people won't get behind a new team when they already follow one. Unfortunately."

Dean Nicholson: "I have been wondering why Wakefield has not had a football team all my life Wakefield United sounds class let's get with the times and get it done."

Russell Oakley: "Confused. thought Ossett United were in Wakefield district and played non league football. So Ponte is getting a non league team but the team will be called Wakefield."

Rachel Louise Dawson: "Ground share with Trinity once it's redeveloped. Can’t be a coincidence this is released on same day as wakey buying land."

Nigel Womersley: "It won't work. Wakefield City have already destroyed a semi professional club that was going places."

John Parkinson: "What league will they play in next season?"

Kevin Simpson: "Finally some good news for Wakefield."

And Scott Nightingale said via Twitter: "This is great news let’s get #Wakefield on the football map!"