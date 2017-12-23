Home tie for Methley in Priestley Cup

METHLEY host Bankfoot in the Bradford Premier Cricket League’s Priestley Cup first round on Sunday, May 6.

Townville have a first round bye.

Great Preston host East Leeds in the league’s Jack Hampshire Cup first round on May 20.

Methley are home to East Bierley and Townville visit Undercliffe in the first round of the Priestley Shield second-team tournament on Sunday, April 29.

If Methley and Townville both win, they will meet in the second round at Poplar Avenue on June 3.

The draw was re-made after two clubs were inadvertently left out of the original draw.

The full Priestley Shield draw is:

First round: Birstall v Baildon, New Farnley v Bradford & Bingley, Undercliffe v Townville, Methley v East Bierley.

Second round: Jer Lane v Northowram Fields, Undercliffe or Townville v Methley or East Bierley, New Farnley or Bradford and Bingley v Birstall or Baildon, Altofts v Batley, Hanging Heaton v Lightcliffe, Wrenthorpe v Morley, Spen Victoria v Bowling Old Lane, Liversedge v Cleckheaton, Gomersal v Pudsey St Lawrence, Hartshead Moor v Keighley, Farsley v Yeadon, Woodlands v East Ardsley, Carlton v Bankfoot, Azaad v Buttershaw SP, Scholes v Crossbank Meths, Pudsey Congs v Adwalton.

In the league’s T20 Cup, Methley are home to East Bierley in the Group A first round on Tuesday, May 22.

The winners host Baildon or Hartshead Moor in the second round.

Great Preston visit holders Altofts in the Group B first round on Tuesday, May 15, with the winners home to Birstall or Jer Lane.