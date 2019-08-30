Hopkinson has Castleford off to flying start on way to double success

Castleford cashed in on a flying start to their Yorkshire Premier League North game at home to one-time leaders Woodhouse Grange on Monday.

Anyone arriving late at Savile Park missed early drama as Scott Hopkinson took wickets with consecutive deliveries in the opening over.

Visiting skipper James Finch fought back, making 67, but wickets continued to fall with Hopkinson finishing with 4-36.

Finch added 47 with Chris Suddaby for the seventh wicket before Jack Young (3-24) closed out the innings with the score on 142.

Steve Burdett (2-23) struck a couple of early blows at the start of Castleford’s reply, but after David Wainwright (20) was third out with the score on 83 Umair Khan (57no ) and Hamid Khan (29no) saw their side home with seven overs to spare.

Castleford were also in winning form on Saturday as they beat Yorkshire Academy by nine runs.

A half-century from Eitan Litvin (54) and 40 from Christopher Briggs followed an earlier 34 by skipper Wainwright as Castleford totalled 202.

The top four for the home side all got starts, but only George Hill was able to go on. Eddie Morrison (3-54) picked up three wickets and the chase was further hindered by three run outs.

Hill was dismissed for 84 with a couple of overs remaining and Academy finished on 193-9.

Castleford seconds boosted their promotion hopes from York Ebor Three when they beat Acomb by 19 runs.

Eddie Cole (54) top scored as Cas made 183-9 then Nathan Smith took 3-48 as Acomb were all out for 164.