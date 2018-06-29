Hyde and Cole to the rescue for Castleford

Castleford continued their climb up the Hunters ECB Yorkshire Premier League North table with a four-wicket success against Clifton Alliance at Savile Park.

A good effort in the field paved the way for the win with Clifton dismissed for 120.

Connor Hyde (2-34) and Eddie Morrison (1-32) made the early inroads, having the visitors 21-3 then skipper David Wainwright and Liam Hyde came on to ensure that a recovery was not possible.

Wainwright took 4-13 from 13 overs while Liam Hyde claimed 3-21 from 9.1 overs to play his part in bowling out Clifton for a clearly below par score.

It looked to be good enough, however, when five wickets from Alliance opening bowler Sam Grant stunned the home side and saw them reduced to a perilous 36-6.

But a fighting unbeaten seventh wicket stand between Connor Hyde (42 not out) and Edward Cole (37 not out) got Castleford home in the end and they are now up to seventh in the table.

Castleford seconds were unable to keep the winning theme going as they went down by nine wickets to Malton & Old Malton seconds in the York Senior League’s Division Three Ebor.

Opener Oran White hit 50, but saw his efforts in vain as none of the other Castleford batsmen could reach double figures and they were all out for only 81.

Malton had no trouble reaching the small target, losing just one wicket to Martin Gibson.