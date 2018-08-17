Jewitt stars as Hundhill Hall triumph in Hepworth Trophy final

A fine bowling display by man of the match Simon Jewitt helped Hundhill Hall to victory over Frickley Colliery A in the Hepworth Trophy final at Fairburn CC.

Jewitt came on as third change bowler and turned the game Hall’s way after Frickley reached 75-3.

Frickley Colliery's Ben Elmore hits out. Picture: John Clifton

He went on to take 4-14 in eight overs as Colliery were all out for 120. Nathan Hurcomb took 2-29 and there was one wicket each for Jed Wilkinson, Reece Johnson, Sam Malyan and Elliott Fletcher while Tom Collis top scored with 29 for Frickley before becoming Jewitt’s first victim.

John Pinder hit 27, Matthew Pinder contributed 19 and Lewis Binns 18, but the lower order struggled.

Hundhill Hall’s batsmen had no such problems as they raced to victory in only 13.5 overs. Richard Earnshaw fell lbw to Binns for five, but Ben Dunn Birch (58no) hit 11 fours and a six and Johnson (59no) struck eight fours and three sixes to complete a nine-wicket win.

Man of the match Simon Jewitt bowling for Hundhill Hall. Picture: John Clifton

Frickley Colliery's Shaun Wood goes on the attack. Picture: John Clifton

Frickley Colliery's Lewis Baker delivers against Hundhill Hall. Picture: John Clifton