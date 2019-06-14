Jonny Booth leads Townville into Heavy Woollen Cup semi-finals

Townville CC reached the semi-finals of the Solly Sports Heavy Woollen Cup when they beat Huddersfield League side Barkisland by six wickets.

Opener Jonny Booth was the star of the show with an unbeaten 99, including 11 fours and a six, as Townville passed the Barkisland score of 223-9 with one over to spare.

He was joined in a second-wicket stand of 70 by Harry Warwick (34) before adding 95 for the third wicket with Imran Rafique (40).

Conor Harvey had earlier been Townville’s most successful bowler with 3-51. Richie Bresnan took 2-36.

Only one Bradford League game beat the rain last weekend as Great Preston seconds beat Liversedge by seven wickets.

After Liversedge made 125-6 in 30 overs with Jack Gahan taking 3-47 Clinton Griffiths (55no) and David Illingworth (48) sped Preston to victory in 17.3 overs.