Kickboxing: Gold medal stars George Emsley and Bailey Willis prepare to take on the world

Young kickboxing stars George Emsley and Bailey Willis are heading to the World Championships after enjoying national success.

Both ACMAC members struck gold at the double in the WKKC National Championships at the Richard Dunn Centre, in Bradford.

Bailey Willis lands a head kick in one of his kickboxing contests at the National Championships.

George, aged 12, from Streethouse, and 16-year-old Bailey, who is from Pontefract, both competed in points fighting and continuous fighting in different weight divisions and worked their way through packed categories to top the podium and win gold in both sections.

Their hard work and commitment to the sport they love has paid off further as they have both made it on to the England squad, which will fight at the World Championships, in Niagara Falls, New York, in November.

George and Bailey both train at the Andy Crittenden Martial Arts Centre with chief instructor Andy Crittenden and head coach Hayden Lindley.

Andy said: ‘Both lads have been training hard and pushing each other in training including putting in extra time. They both entered into the national championships with high hopes, but surpassed our expectations of them when they both came back with two gold medals each in their respective categories.

“They showed amazing skill level, heart and determination. As the English champions their next challenge is to compete at this year’s World Championships in Niagara Falls in November.”

George trains five days a week for several hours and spends most weekends at competitions or seminars constantly trying to better his skills.

On his free Saturdays he continues with his sporting activities playing football for Altofts Blacks U13s. He also plays football for his school team Crofton Academy and represents them in athletics.

Bailey, a student at Kings High School, is also heavily into sports, playing football for his school team and also playing for Barnsley and Leeds United Academy teams.

He is currently preparing for his GCSEs a bright student with a great future ahead of him.

The costs for the boys to compete at the World Championships with a guardian is £2,500 each and they are both hoping to get a sponsor to help with the costs.