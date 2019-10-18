Kippax cricket hero ready to take on top job with England

Kippax’s Chris Silverwood has set out his plans to take the England cricket team to the next level after being appointed as the national team’s head coach.

Silverwood played cricket as a youngster with Castleford CC before going on to star for Yorkshire and earn six Test caps with England as a fast bowler primarily.

Since turning to coaching he has enjoyed success as head coach with Essex, winning promotion and the first division of the County Championship in his first two years in the role.

Silverwood, who is a former pupil at Gibson Lane School, Kippax, joined the England coaching team as full-time fast bowling coach in 2018 and helped them to win the World Cup for the first time this year as well as draw 2-2 in the Ashes series with Australia.

The 44-year-old has now been promoted to head coach following the departure of Trevor Bayliss at the end of the 2019 season and is aiming to make England the number one team in all forms of the game. He believes continuity will hold the key to success.

At his unveiling as head coach he said: “I think (there’s a good) relationship between myself and the two captains (Joe Root and Eoin Morgan) and I’ve got a strong relationship with all the players and backroom staff.

“I understand how the system works, how the team works. That continuity is key. The step up will bring a lot more responsibility. Not a lot will change, I’ll have to step back a little bit but I want (the players) to know I’m available.

“People are the centre of my coaching philosophy and seeing them do well, with their dreams and what they’re trying to do, makes me smile.

“That’s why I do it. I want to create self-thinking, self-sufficient cricketers that will be successful.”

Silverwood wants England to kick on from their World Cup success this year by matching that success in the Test arena and T20 games.

He explained: “We will become that by building on the white-ball success we’ve already had – and let’s not forget we have two big white-ball tournaments coming up – and moving the Test team forward.

“That means batting a long period of time, building on the success we’ve had in the bowling and becoming more consistent in winning away from home.”

The Castleford Tigers supporting Silverwood – who once had a spell as a rugby league player with Kippax – is now excited at the opportunity ahead of him at national cricket level, having maybe not quite fulfilled his potential as an England cricketer due in some ways to injuries.

He said: “I aim to continue the great work that has been done over the past five years and build on our future, especially in the Test arena,

“I don’t see it as a second chance. But as a kid I grew up wanting to pull the Lions on and when I embarked on my coaching career I got the same warm feeling that ‘I want to do that again’.

“It’s what I’ve always wanted to do. When Ash called I was sat in the lounge and my wife Victoria was in the kitchen. She just heard me go ‘wow!’ and then I think I went quiet for a little bit. The emotion was immensely proud, very humbled to be given the opportunity and very grateful that I will get to live the dream again in a coaching capacity.”

England cricket’s managing director Ashley Giles labelled Silverwood the standout candidate of the search for a successor to Bayliss as the new head coach.

He explained: “His character, his values, he’s a winner – you can only prove that in the environment you’re in and he’s proven that in the domestic game.

“The job he did at Essex was fantastic and we’re still seeing that legacy now.

“I think the sign of a good coach is leaving the club better than you found it and that seems to be in evidence.

“The relationship, the knowledge of what we’re doing – we’ve got an exceptional bloke who cares deeply about what we’re doing.”