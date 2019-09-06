Kippax Welfare clinch Wetherby League championship

Kippax Welfare players were celebrating a brilliant double success when they were confirmed as Wetherby League champions on Saturday evening.

The Division One title race looked set to go down to the final week of the season with just three points separating Kippax and rivals South Milford going into last weekend’s matches.

But after Welfare did their bit with a convincing nine-wicket win over Scholes they then heard news that second-placed Milford had suffered a surprise 113-run defeat to Crossgates.

That left Kippax nine points clear with just one game left – away against neighbours Ledsham – and only six points up for grabs for a victory.

The championship success made it a league and cup double, adding to the Fred Fleetwood Cup already in Kippax’s possession.

They were soon in control against Scholes as the opening bowlers made inroads.

Only three Scholes batsmen were able to reach double figures as they were all out for only 75 against an attack led by Zuber Patel (4-31) and Zubair Badat (4-5). Intekhab Ravat also weighed in with 2-19 before Mahmadsoyeb Gheewala led the reply, hitting an unbeaten 49 as Welfare made short work of reaching the target set.

Ledsham slipped down a spot to fifth when they lost by 77 runs to third-placed Barwick-in-Elmet.

None of the Ledsham batsmen could make much impact after they had been set 201 for victory.

William Day top scored with 25 not out while Hayden Mortimer hit 22, Robert Fisher 18 and John Speight 15.

In Barwick’s 200-5 Christopher Harrison (50) top scored with Alexander Marsh (2-50) the most successful of Ledsham’s bowlers.

Kippax A won a closely contested Division Three game against Church Fenton A.

Batting first, they posted a 152 score with their innings falling away after a promising start made through James Goodall (35), Ian Prince (29), Mohammed Abouat (28) and Dan Hall (23).

In reply, Church Fenton were soon in trouble with three of their top four out without troubling the scorers.

They fought back with Ashley Richardson hitting 55 and support coming from Finley Walton (21) and Stuart Davis (20). But Kippax bowlers stuck to their task and ensured their hosts were all out for 127.

John Henshaw, with 4-30, led the attack with Hall taking 2-28 and Kalim Lajporia 2-35.

Ledsham A remain second from bottom in Division Four after losing by 92 runs to Scarcroft A.

They were all out for 165 in reply to 257-8 despite a decent effort from Peter Boothroyd, who hit 34 runs and took 2-18 with the ball.

Clive Harrison top scored with 35 and Samuel Thomas hit 27 while Harry Woodall took 2-28 and Oliver Weston 2-32.