Last pair see Castleford home after late scare

Despite a dramatic late twist in their Hunters ECB Yorkshire Premier League North game against Acomb at Savile Park, Castleford survived an almighty scare to win by a single wicket.

The home side were seemingly cruising home at 98-4 needing only seven more runs for victory when Liam Hyde was out having made 50, including eight fours.

His dismissal caught the home side unawares and a remarkable passage of play produced three wickets for Darcy O’Connor (4-16) and a run out of Harry Wilkinson for 17, reducing Castleford to 100-9.

However, last wicket pair Eddie Morrison and Amir Ditta eventually secured the narrowest of victories for the home team, who remain in sixth place in the table.

Earlier in the day four wickets each from Connor Hyde (4-19) and David Wainwright (4-35) made sure the visitors’ batsmen struggled. Morrison also claimed two wickets while Darcy O’Connor (29) was the only batsman to reach 20 as Acomb were all out for 104.

An outstanding innings from opener Murray Coyle paved the way for a commanding 207-run win for Castleford seconds over North Duffield in the Hunters York Senior League’s Division Three Ebor.

Coyle hit 157 and found fine support from Brian Phillips (97 not out) and Rishikesh Takkalla (44 not out) as Castleford piled up a huge 341-4 total. Duffield were then bowled out for 134 with Jack Young taking 3-26 and Martin Gibson 3-43.