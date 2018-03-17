Airedale boxer Nyabako earns decision

AIREDALE Amateur Boxing Club returned to the ring at Knottingley recently where 16-year-old Jonathon Nyabako (63kg) secured a split decision win against strong and tenacious opponent Jack Watson, from Batley.

Southpaw Nyabako occupied the centre of the ring from the opening bell answering his opponent’s determined charges with accurate combinations that stifled the attack. Showing no sign of relent, Watson increased his pace, forcing Nyabako back to the ropes with a barrage of heavy hooks.

But the calm and sure-footed Nyabako easily evaded each onslaught, slipping clear of danger and returning the compliment with a flurry of spiteful shots to Watson’s body and head.

Nyabako began the last round determined to end the bout early and gave Watson little room to respond. In the dying seconds of the round a fast, stiff backhand from the Airedale man sent Watson careering back toward the ropes as the bell rang.

