Alfie Haycock wins European Championships bronze

Castleford youngster Alfie Haycock has continued his progress in karate by bringing home a bronze medal from the European Championships.

The best youngsters in Europe gathered in Odense, Denmark and after qualifying for the national team 10-year-old Alfie competed to a high level. He was initially disappointed to finish fourth in the Kata, missing out on a medal by just 0.1 point, but became a European bronze medallist when finishing third in his Kumite team fight.

Earlier this year Alfie took part in the World Karate Championships in Bratislava where he finished eighth in the Kata.

Alfie, who attends Smawthorne Henry Moore School in Castleford, recently moved to the Akashi Karate Club in Leeds where he now trains under Glenn Riley who is one of the England Team coaches. He is now training four times a week and each class is intense.

The B & M store in Castleford have backed Alfie by allowing a bag packing on his behalf, which raised £371.