Anthony Holmes set to make bare knuckle boxing debut

Castleford’s Anthony Holmes has been given a massive sporting opportunity by BKB, who are the only legal bare knuckle boxing company in the world.

After having six years out from competing in MMA and boxing, Holmes decided to give it one last shot and after putting his heart and soul into training since February he has come through a couple of comeback fights and has now been offered a life changing opportunity.

Holmes will be making his bare knuckle boxing debut, fighting for the BKB cruiserweight title at London’s 02 Arena on Saturday, November 16.

The event will be aired on Sky TV, but Holmes is hoping to have plenty of local support cheering him on in London. Tickets are already selling fast with lots of people behind him and travelling down to the O2 Arena.

He will be looking to make a statement when up against one of the toughest fighters around in Mason Shaw at BKB 19.

Tickets are available from https://www.axs.com/uk/events/378652/bkb-19-tickets