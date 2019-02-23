Asia Harris strikes gold in top junior squash event

Pontefract’s talented teenage squash player Asia Harris has added to her successes by winning the Surrey gold event involving top juniors from round the UK.

Asia won the girls under 15s title without dropping a game and beat her opponent 11-4, 11-3, 11-1 in the final.

Next up for Asia is a travel to Lille, in France, where she is in action this weekend in the French Open.

Asia is working tirelessly to achieve her ambition to become professional, but is still in need of a sponsor.

Along with Pontefract’s Sam Todd and professional players from round the world, she is one of the global faces aiming to get squash in the 2024 Olympics.