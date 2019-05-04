Badsworth boys Max and Joe Litchfield qualify for worlds

National record holder Max Litchfield stormed to victory in the 400m IM at the British Swimming Championships in Glasgow last week to book his place at this summer’s World Championships in South Korea.

The Sky Sports Scholar, who missed last year’s Commonwealth Games with a serious shoulder injury, led from start to finish and won gold in 4:10.94 secs, the second fastest time posted in the world this year behind Japan’s Deiya Seto (4:09.25).

It was a time that secured the Badsworth swimmer a place on the plane on the Great Britain team at the World Championships in Gwangju in July.

“I am just thrilled to dip under the qualifying time and book my ticket to Korea for the summer,” said Max, whose brother Joe finished fourth, eight seconds behind.

“I’ve had an awesome block of training and it’s good to see it paying off.

“There is still so much to work on too which is so positive moving forward.”

It was also a great championships for younger brother Joe who gained a silver medal in the 100m backstroke behind British champion Luke Greenbank in a fantastic personal best time of 54.71 seconds.

This effectively gained Joe an offer as a reserve in the World Championship team alongside brother Max, but he has decided to turn it down and accept a place in the GB World University Games taking place in Napoli.

There he can swim both medley events and the backstroke and hopefully improve once again in his quest for a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic team.

Both lads are now having a well deserved week off before getting down to the hard work again for the final training block of the season, building up to around 70,000 metres a week.