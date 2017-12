PEOPLE in Pontefract, Castleford and Wakefield area are being encouraged to play table tennis in a new scheme that gets underway next month.

Adults of all ages, male and female, whether experienced at table tennis or not, are being invited to ‘bat and chat’ sessions at Pontefract Squash Club on Fridays, starting January 12, initially from 10 to 11am.

It is being run by Table Tennis England North as part of their development plans for Castleford, Pontefract and District League and also Wakefield and District League.

Organisers are extolling the merits of table tennis as an activity that is easy to deliver, interactive, energising and low cost to set up.

They say the health benefits of playing are widely reported.

Research is currently ongoing, into the benefits of playing, at all age groups, particularly those with problems associated with more senior years.

Organisers say it is a perfect sport to introduce to an active, aging population.

Sally Shutt, the development and volunteering officer from Table Tennis England, will initially supervise the sessions, joined by committee members and players from the local league, who will continue to remain involved throughout.

The first session will mainly be for registration and assessment.

Table tennis tables will be provided by Table Tennis England North together with balls.

Participants who already have their own bats should bring them along. Bats will be initially be provided but it is advised that for future attendance individuals would greatly benefit from using their own.

Fees will not be charged for inception, but a minimal fee of £1.50 per hour will be requested to support running costs thereafter.

It will help to pay the Squash Club for use of their hall at the rear of their premises on Stuart Road.

Should participants wish to join the local table tennis league next season, providing sufficient numbers come forward, it is proposed to set up a second division in which they can participate competitively.