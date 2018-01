PONTEFRACT Athletics Club’s Cameron Howes produced a personal best performance to win last Sunday’s Northern Athletics Indoor under 17 men’s high jump championship in Sheffield.

Cameron added seven centimetres to his previous best with a superb clearance of 1.90 metres.

He set a new Pontefract club record for both under 17 men and senior men.

It was his third Northern athletics title, having won the under 15 indoor and outdoor high jump championships two years ago.