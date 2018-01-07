Captain Ferguson wins deciding game in thrilling cup final

CASTLEFORD, Pontefract and District Table Tennis League leaders YMCA E completed the first leg of a potential league and cup double by beating YMCA B 5-4 in the Upper League Knock-out Cup final.

With the teams locked at 4-4, YMCA E captain Daniel Ferguson won the deciding game by beating Chris Inman 11-2, 11-9, 11-7.

Ferguson also won the opening game against Graham Wylie.

Wylie started well by winning the first set 11-6 but Ferguson won the next three, 11-7, 11-3, 11-9.

Pete France put YMCA E 2-0 up by beating Inman in three sets, 11-4, 11-4, 11-6.

Sarah Dyson made it 3-0 with an 11-5, 13-11, 11-7 victory over John Keegan but Wylie then sparked a fightback by YMCA B.

Wylie defeated France in four sets, 11-9, 11-9, 5-11, 11-9.

Keegan then overcame Ferguson in five sets (9-11, 11-5, 14-12, 5-11, 11-7) before Inman beat Dyson narrowly over four sets, having won the first two.

France defeated Keegan over five sets and although Wylie boosted YMCA B’s hopes by levelling the scores by beating Dyson, Ferguson gave YMCA E the edge by winning the decider.

Ferrybridge A beat Ferrybridge B 5-3 in the Lower League Consolation Cup final.

Alan Yip was Ferrybridge A’s man of the match while Ferrybridge B’s defeat was tough on brothers Neil and Dave Cooper.

Neil Cooper beat Ferrybridge A captain Dennis Shaw convincingly over three sets but Yip levelled the scores with a 11-3, 13-11, 11-5 win over Robert McNaught.

Tim Condon showed tenacity against Dave Cooper over five sets, winning the first and third sets 12-10 and 18-16, but losing the other three 3-11, 11-13 and 9-11.

Yip beat Neil Cooper narrowly over five sets 11-9, 11-6, 9-11, 9-1 1 and 11-1.

Dave Cooper achieved a three-set win over Shaw but Ferrybridge A squared matters when Condon overcame McNaught in five sets after recovering from 2-0 down.

Yip then beat Dave Cooper before Condon clinched Ferrybridge A’s win by defeating Neil Cooper 11-9, 11-8, 8-11, 8-11 and 11-9 in five sets.