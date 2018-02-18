Castleford beat derby rivals in a semi-final for the second time

CASTLEFORD RUFC under 18s girls beat derby rivals Sandal in a cup semi-final for the second successive week.

After reaching the Yorkshire Cup final with a 31-0 win over the Wakefield side, Castleford defeated them 22-7 in the Nationsal Area Cup semi-final.

They now play West Park Leeds in the Area final at Ripon on March 4.

Lucy Staples, who gave her best performance this season, put Cas ahead with the opening try last weekend.

Sandal hit back to lead 7-5 at the break with Molly Palmer’s try that Jessica Matthews converted.

Castleford regained the lead early in the second-half.

Their forwards ran the ball in powerfully and won possession from the rucks to pave the way for the backs to work a cleverly executed move that resulted in full-back Memphis Jubb joining the line to force her way over for a try that Kayleigh Waller converted from a difficult angle.

Castleford’s domination continued with the strong-running forwards and speedy backs linking well to repeatedly test Sandal’s defence.

Danielle Waters showed skilful footwork to grab a try that put Castleford 17-7 up.

In the dying minutes, vicecaptain Jasmine Hazell, grabbed a well-deserved try to complete the scoring.

Sandal battled magnificently in a gripping contest but, like the previous week, they finished second best to Castleford’s talented squyad.

All Castleford’s players showed tremendous grit and determination and bags of skill.