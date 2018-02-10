Castleford book place in Yorkshire Cup final

CASTLEFORD RUFC under 18 girls beat Sandal 31-0 in the Yorkshire Cup semi-finals.

Cas rang the changes throughout to provide opportunities for all their squad who responded with grit and determination in a hard fought contest.

Good work by the half backs saw Castleford build a 19-0 interval lead with two tries by Grace Hepton and one fron Danielle Waters who kicked two conversions.

In the second half, the Wakefield team threw everything into attack but Castleford’s defence held firm and five times Sandal players were held up over the line.

Castleford went further ahead with a breakaway try by by Tamzin Renouf before Hepton supplied a great finish to complete her hat-trick.

A well deserved try by captain Zoe Teece rounded things off.

Castleford face Sandal again this Sunday in the National Cup Area semi-final.

Castleford’s under 15s played excellently against Old Brodleians.

Cas loaned three forwards to their opponents on a rotation basis so that everyone had plenty of game time in a competitive match.

Cas survived early pressure before Hollie Dodd’s strong run took them upfield and they went on to dominate the game.

Millie Walsh grabbed a hat-trick of tries.

Olivia Addis scored a try for both sides.

Jessica Lawson and Francesca Goldthorp also crossed and Lucy Aichison got a well-deserved try. Sophie Fairhurst kicked five conversions.

It was a good run out for all Castleford’s players.