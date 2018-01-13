Castleford defy freezing conditions to book place in County Cup final

CASTLEFORD RUFC girls under 15s reached the Yorkshire Cup final with a 17-14 win at Halifax side Old Crossleyans in a game played in freezing conditions.

Depleted Cas, without players through injuries and illness, showed great determination to achieve a deserved victory after twice falling behind.

Crossleyans went ahead with a penalty try and Cas replied when Hollie Dodd powered over and captain Mille Walsh converted.

Francesca Goldthorp then went in for a try to put Cas 12-7 up at the break.

The home side snatched a 14-12 lead with a converted try early in the second period.

Cas then struck a vital blow when Goldthorp capitalised on good support play to score her second try. Cas came under severe pressure in the last 10 minutes but their superb defence held out.

Castleford under 13s and under 18s both hosted West Park Leeds.

The under 13s recently drew with West Park and last weekend’s game was again close.

Improved rucking from the home side and solid defence saw Cas win by seven tries to five.

Scorers were Charlotte Ball, Chloe Smith, Emily Heaps (two) and Phoebe Senior with a hat trick.

Cas under 18s had not played a competitive game for two months but it did not show. They won 22-14 with tries from Abby Crowther, Danni Waters, Tamzin Renouf and Grace Hepton.

This weekend sees eagerly awaited National Cup Area quarterfinal matches when Cas under U15s take on Selby and Pontefract host Castleford under 18s.