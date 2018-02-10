Castleford league and union women enter groundbreaking partnership

Castleford RUFC and Castleford Tigers Women are joining forces in a groundbreaking rugby partnership that shows the commitment of both clubs to provide opportunities for women and girls to play rugby, whether it be league or union.

As part of the partnership the women’s Super League side will train and play games at the Whitwood-based Castleford RU.

Cas Tigers Women start their 2018 campaign on April 15 and have been recruiting well for their first team squad and their new U19 development squad for 16 to 19- year-olds.

There will be a weekly training session at the union club in addition to other training at Castleford Tigers.

The successful Castleford RUFC Girls are looking to establish a ladies’ squad to train and then play matches. The club already has squads at U13, U15 and U18s and will continue to train on Thursday evenings.

Tigers Women head coach Lindsay Anfield said: “The facilities at Castleford RUFC are second to none in our area.

“The club’s committee have been very supportive last season and we are delighted to have a training and playing base here. We are really looking forward to the coming season and the partnership with Castleford RUFC could well see more of their very talented players playing dual code rugby for us.”

Castleford RUFC’s Girls’, women’s and inclusive rugby lead Steve Ball said: “Castleford is a rugby mad town and it is fitting that the new partnership will see a new base for women’s and girls’ rugby in the town.

“There is so much talent locally and we wanted to provide a firm platform from which we could continue to offer opportunities for women and girls to train and play both codes; players will be able to choose to play one code or both as they develop through school, college and club rugby but the bottom line is the hope of both clubs that more will remain playing open age rugby than would otherwise have happened in the past.

“There is so much scope for future growth for both clubs.”

Castleford RUFC welcome beginners or players with league or union experience to join their current U13, U15 and U18 squads and their new ladies’ team. Girls train 5.45-7pm and ladies 7.15-8.30pm every Thursday. For more information, contact Steve Ball on 07707927090 or stephenball85@live.com