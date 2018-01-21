Castleford pile up points in cup win at derby rivals Pontefract

CASTLEFORD RUFC under 18 girls stormed to a 67-12 win at neighbours Pontefract in the National Cup Area quarterfinals.

Both teams competed superbly in a high-intensity match in front of a large crowd.

Castleford’s greater experience proved the deciding factor in an exciting game from which battling Pontefract also emerged with great credit.

Castleford’s try scorers were Tamzin Renouf (two), Rebecca Udall (two), Jasmine Hazell (two), Zoe Teece, Abby Crowther, Grace Hepton, Dannielle Waters and Memphis Jubb.

Waters kicked six conversions.

Castleford under 15s beat Selby in the National Cup Area quarterfinals.

Castleford’s line-up included five debutants who all slotted in seamlessly.

Firm conditions underfoot helped Cas play free flowing rugby as they turned on the style.

Cas impressed with clever off-loads which were invariably to a supporting player travelling at speed.

All their players showed excellent decision making and game awareness.

There were exceptional individual performances from Castleford’s players but enormous credit should be given to the entire side for a magnificent team performance.

Hollie Dodd led Castleford’s try spree with five well-taken touchdowns.

Francesca Goldthorp, Nikita Turner and Millie Walsh also grabbed tries.

Walsh and Sophie Fairhurst each kicked threee conversions to complete the scoring.

Castleford under 13s played excellently in a mini festival at Doncaster.

Cas were in outstanding form throughout the tournnament.

Their passing was slick and their support play top-notch.

They are putting in extra work at training and this is paying off because their handling continues to improve when they are under pressure in matches.

Castleford outscored Sandal five tries to two.

The scorers were Charlotte Ball, Emily Heaps, Phoebe Senior, Milly Toole and Chloe Smith.

Castleford ran in eight tries without reply against Doncaster.

Heaps and Senior each bagged two touchdowns and Ball, Kelsi Killick, Poppy Jackman and Kendal Rumford also crossed.

Castleford also ran out comfortable winners in their final match against a combined Scunthorpe and Sheffield team.

Ball, Heaps and Senior all collected two tries apiece and Rumford also went over as Castleford outscored their opponents seven tries to one to round off a successful festival.