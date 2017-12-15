Castleford recover from poor start to climb to third in table

CASTLEFORD RUFC soared to third place in Yorkshire Division Three by bouncing back from the previous week’s defeat at Leeds Modernians with Saturday’s 36-19 home win over Leeds Medics and Dentists.

After excellent work by Castleford’s ground staff, the match survived a morning pitch inspection to become the solitary fixture in the division that survived last Saturday’s icy weather.

Impressive Castleford recovered from a bad start to run out comfortable winners.

Poor defence saw then concede a try after just three minutes but they hit back to lead 15-5 at the break.

Karl Del Rosario, Alex Gomerson and Christian Head set a great lead in a dominant home pack.

Centres Josh Riding and Thomas Dobson were foiled by last ditch tackles before Ian Mattison opened Castleford’s account with a penalty goal.

Full-back Mark Poppleton and Nick Camfield, making his home debut, were prominent in defence as Cas weathered a spell of Medics pressure.

The vistors then had a let-off when Castleford’s Leon Blakey sent Danny Price racing clear but he was recalled for a forward pass.

It wasn’t long before Cas scored their first try, great work by Tom Egan, Billy Westerman and Del Rosario leading t0 Egan, Mattison, Riding and Joe Crossland sending in Dobson.

They soon struck again when Westerman latched onto a dropped Medics pass to race 90 yards for a try that Mattison goaled.

Cas stamped their authority on the game with two tries early in the second-half.

Excellent play by Head, Brown, Gomerson and Jamie Owens culminated in Blakey diving over for a push-over try .

Egan then sent Gomerson charging over and Mattison kicked both conversions.

Luke Longstaff and Alex Farnham were important contributors as the home side retained the upper hand.

Medics then scored a try that gave them a glimmer of hope but Cas soon put the game beyond their reach.

Mattison put in a kick and the ball bounced off Jenson Parkin’s finger tips when he had a clear run to the try line.

It was only temporary respite for Medics because Egan then took a quick tap penalty and evaded several would-be tacklers in a weaving run to score a try that Mattison improved.

With seven minutes left, Medics got another try but Castleford were not to be denied and held out in the closing stages.

Castleford visit Stocksbridge on Saturday in their final league fixture of 2017.

Stocksbridge are second bottom in the table, with just three victories in 12 matches this season.

Castleford have won four of the last five meetings between the teams but they lost 15-7 at Stocksbridge 12 months ago.