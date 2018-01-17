Castleford RUFC host taster session for ladies tomorrow

CASTLEFORD RUFC’s ladies section are taking part in England Rugby’s Inner Warrior campaign.

The campaign’s theme is “New Year, New You.”

It is encouraging women to kick start their fitness routine for the New Year by taking up a new sport.

Castleford have a taster session at their Whitwood ground tomorrow evening (Thursday).

It is part of Castleford’s drive to build squad of women who will be able to train consistently with a view to playing matches in the coming months.

The taster session will be held between 7.15 and 8.30pm.

For more details contact Steve Ball on 07707927090.

Ambassador for the campaign, England international Katy Daley-Mclean said: “It can be hard to stay motivated to get fit during winter.

“Team sports, such as rugby, provide support and encouragement, making fitness fun and social.

“The Warrior Camps give women the opportunity to try rugby, often for the first time, and it’s fantastic to see so many feeling inspired to take up rugby.”

Since its initial launch, over 10,500 women have attended Warrior Camps nationwide.

Of those women, 3,500 had never picked up a rugby ball before.

The number of camps available to women has continued to grow to meet demand and the influx of players saw 41 new female contact rugby club teams established in 2017.

Steve Grainger, RFU Rugby Development Director, said: “Female participation in rugby has seen unparalleled levels of growth in recent years, with a massive 15 per cent increase since 2013. It’s now one of the fastest growing team sports for women in England.”

The Inner Warrior campaign aims to encourage more women and girls to play contact rugby, teaching participants key introductory skills and drills for rugby within a non-committal, social and fun environment.