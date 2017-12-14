Champions stretch lead as title rivals stumble

DEFENDING champions Foundry Lane A stretched their lead in Knottingley Town Pool League to 23 points with a 7-1 win over Golden Lion.

Second-placed Progressive A lost 6-2 to Winston.

Third-placed Swan have four matches in hand on the pacesetters but are now 31 points adrift.

RESULTS: Anvil 3, Steampacket 5; Foundry Lane A 7, Golden Lion 1; Progressive A 2, Winston 6; Railway 2, Progressive B 6.

POSITIONS: Foundry Lane A played 17, won 14, points 98; Progressive A 17-11-75; Swan 13-10-67; Winston 17-6-62; Foundry Lane B 12-7-56; Anvil 13-4-45; Progressive B 13-5-44; Golden Lion 13-6-43; Steampacket 13-2-33; Railway 10-4-29.

Pontefract Pool League leaders Ambience A maintained their perfect record by hammering Malt Shovel 10-0.

Ambience A are four points clear of second-placed Olde Tavern who won 8-2 at Byram Park A.

It was Ambience’s 11th win in 11 matches this season and they also have two matches in hand on Olde Tavern.

RESULTS: Ambience A 10, Malt Shovel 0; Byram Park B 2, Olde Tavern 8; Willow Park A 3, Glasshoughton WMC 7; Cue Club 4, Elephant 6; Foundry Lane Club 7, B and S Sports Club 3; Kellingley Club 9, Byram Park A 1.

POSITIONS: Ambience A played 11, won 11, points 94; Olde Tavern 13-11-90; Glasshoughton WMC 12-9-82; Kellingley Club 13-9-81; Cue Club 13-9-79; Byram Park A 11-8-70; Foundry Lane Club 12-6-64; Ambience B 12-6-55; Elephant 13-4-51; B and S 11-4-44; Willow Park A 10-5-42; Byram Park B 9-3-32; Malt Shovel 13-1-31; Willow Park B 10-0-28; Old Tree Inn 9-0-16.