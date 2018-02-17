Champions YMCA D retain top spot

DEFENDING champions YMCA D stayed on course to retain the Castleford, Pontefract and District Table Tennis League title by winning 8-2 at C Station B.

Ian Instone and Keith Powell each won all their three singles matches and Gordon Cooper won two as YMCA D retained top spot.

John Wainwright gave C Station B a flying start with a great win over Cooper over four close sets. Two sets went to deuce, the final one in favour of Wainwright.

He played well against Instone but lost over three sets.

Wainwright could not lift his game against Powell, losing over three.

An unnamed C Station B player lost their three singles games over three sets to each of their opponents.

C Station B’s Richard Lumb also lost to Powell over three, Instone narrowly over four and Cooper over four, winning the first to deuce and losing the second by the same margin.

In the doubles, Wainwright and Lumb played at their best to beat Powell and Cooper over five sets.

YMCA B eased to a 9-1 victory over Ferrybridge B.

Graham Wylie put YMCA B on their way by beating Neil Cooper over three sets.

Wylie then lost in five sets to Neil’s brother Dave who bagged Ferrybridge’s only point.

Wylie won the first set 13-11, but Cooper hit back to win the next two, 11-9 and 18-16.

Wyle made it all square by coming out on top in the fourth set 13-11 but Cooper got the edge in the final set.

He made use of his attacking skills to win the deciding set by seven clear points to defeat seasoned campaigner Wylie.

Wylie bounced back to beat Robert McNaught over three sets.

John Keegan returned to form to beat Neil Cooper and McNaught over three sets and Dave Cooper over four.

Chris Inman also beat Neil Cooper and McNaught over three sets but was pushed all the way by Dave Cooper before winning a five-setter.

Wylie and Keegan won the doubles, beating the Cooper brothers over three sets.

YMCA C defeated Ferrybridge A 7-3, with Paul Morris winning all his singles games over three sets, beating Terry Kirk, Tim Condon and Alan Yip.

YMCA C’s Stan Alderson lost all of his games, albeit narrowly to Kirk over five close sets and Condon over four, but again showed determination by taking the third to deuce and losing the last 11-13.

Alderson lost to Yip over three sets, the second of which went to deuce. Guy Rothery sealed YMCA C’s victory by beating Kirk and Condon over three sets and Yip over four.

In the doubles, Anderson and Rothery lost the first set against Condon and Yip and were 4-10 behind in the second but fought back to win the match.

In the preliminary round of the new team handicap tournament, YMCA B who are fourth in the division lost 494-395 to C Station who are eighth.

The YMCA team was Graham Wylie, Chris Inman and Carl Keegan. The C Station line-up comprised Keith Lumb, Andy Adams and Richard Fry.

The early signs were that it would be a close encounter with only a few points between the players in the first five sets.

However the decisive set was when Wylie played Fry who gained a massive 30 points in just one match to put C Station firmly in the driving seat.

In the doubles that followed, Fry and Adams overcame the higher ranked pair of Keegan and Inman to gain another 25 points.

After that, it was an always an uphill battle for YMCA as C Station ran out winners by a clear margin of 99 points.