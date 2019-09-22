Competitive racing in store at Pontefract’s race meeting this week

The second of the All About the Racing Racedays is held at Pontefract Racecourse this Thursday (September 26).

With just shy of two months left in the 2019 flat calendar, trainers are looking to finish their horses’ campaigns off so expect plenty of competitive racing and exciting finishes.

Next Thursday’s meeting sees seven races on a card getting under way at 2.15pm.

The highlight on the day is the Simon Scrope Dalby Screw-Driver Handicap.

Back in the 19th century, Screw Driver grabbed the hearts of the Ponte public and got their pulses racing.

He won two Cup races, which consisted of four heats over two miles on the same day with the winner being the horse with the best aggregate score over the eight miles!

He is also the earliest Pontefract course specialist on record.

The highly talented Francis Xavier was a classy winner of the 2019 renewal – he took on Elarqam and co first time out this year but got off the mark in 2019 when winning at Ascot earlier in the month.

There is a strong supporting card with something for everyone.

There was even a 100-1 winner of the opening two-year-old maiden last year.

For each of the remaining three race meetings Pontefract Racecourse is on the look-out for those who think they know a bit about racing, to write a guest racecard analysis, which will be published in the racecard on the day.

If you would like to be considered as a guest analyst for any of the last three race meetings (September 26 or October 7 or 21), email info@pontefract-races.co.uk or contact the racecourse on 01977 781307.

On each of these racedays, there will be plenty going on. The course will also have a guest pundit on the day to guide you through the runners in the Parade Ring and offer valuable guidance and knowledge about the days’ equine action as well.

Full information on the day, along with early bird discounted advance tickets, is available via the course’s website at www.pontefract-races.co.uk.

As part of the All About The Racing theme, if four or more tickets are booked for this race meeting, the track will give you a free Racing Post to help to study the form.