Cue Club C soar to top of table by trouncing Featherstone B

PONTEFRACT Cue Club C are the new leaders in Castleford and District Snooker League Section B.

They trounced Featherstone B 10-0 while former pacesetters St Joseph’s A were pipped 6-4 at Garforth WMC D.

Section A leaders Swillington Welfare C hammered Smawthorne A 10-0. Swillington are four points clear of Pontefract Cue Club H who won 8-2 at Smawthorne D.

Section C table-toppers Smawthorne B beat Methley Ex-Service Club B 8-2.

Tonight’s (Thursday) fixtures are:

Section A: Garforth CC A v Ladybalk A, Methley Ex-Serv A v Swillington Welfare C, Pontefract Cue Club A v Smawthorne C, Pontefract Cue Club E v Pontefract Cue Club F, Pontefract Cue Club H v Swillington Social A, Smawthorne A v Elmet A, Smawthorne D v Green Bowling A.

Section B: Edward B v Garforth WMC C, Kippax Central A v Featherstone B, Pontefract Bowling A v Kippax Central B, Pontefract Cue Club C v Pontefract Cue Club I, Swillington Welfare A v Garforth CC B, Townville A v Garforth WMC D.

Section C: Carleton A v Pontefract Cue Club D, Featherstone A v Pontefract Cue Club B, Green Bowling B v Methley Ex-Service BB, Rockware A v Smawthorne B, St Joseph’s B v Pontefract Cue Club G, Swillington Welfare B v Rockware C, YMCA A v Swillington Welfare D.

Section D: Garforth WMC A v Kippax Ex-Service B, Grest Preston A v Pontefract Conservatives B, Kellingley Club B v Prince of Wales B, Pontefract Social B v Kellingley Club A, Prince of Wales A v Pontefract Bowling B.

POSITIONS - Section A: Swillington Welfare C played 16, won 10, points 100; Ponte Cue Club H 16-10-96; Methley Ex-Serv A 16-10-92; Ponte Cue Club A 16-9-88; Green Bowling A 16-8-86; Ponte Cue Club F 16-8-84; Garforth WMC B 16-6-80; Ponte Cue Club E 15-7-80; Smawthorne A 16-7-78; Ladybalk A 16-9-76; Elmet A 16-8-72; Garforth CC A 16-8-72; Smawthorne D 16-7-66; Swillington Social A 15-7-62; Smawthorne C 16-5-58.

Section B: Pontefract Cue Club C 15-8-86; St Joseph’s A 15-7-84; Pontefract Cue Club I 15-9-84; Townville B 15-9-83; Garforth WMC C 15-8-81; Garforth WMC D 14-8-78; Garforth CC B 15-7-76; Kippax Central B 15-9-76; Townville A 15-8-72; Featherstone B 15-8-72; Edward B 14-6-65; Kippax Central A 15-5-62; Swillington Welf A 15-5-62; Ponte Bowling A 15-5-61.

Section C: Smawthorne B 16-11-98; Swillington Welfare B 16-9-92; Swillington Welfare D 15-9-88; Pontefract Cue Club B 15-9-88; Rockware C 16-8-87; Featherstone A 16-8-84; Pontefract Cue Club G 16-9-84; St Joseph’s B 16-9-82; Carleton A 16-8-80; Rockware A 16-7-76; Methley Ex-Service Club B 16-6-73; Green Bowling B 16-6-72; Knottingley Conservatives B 16-9-68; Pontefract Cue Club D 16-5-64; YMCA A 16-5-54.

Section D: Garforth WMC A 14-9-84; Ponte Social B 14-9-82; Kellingley Club A 13-8-80; Pontefract Cons B 14-8-76; Great Preston B 14-6-73; Kippax Ex Serv B 14-10-72; Kellingley Club B 14-7-70; Prince of Wales B 14-7-70; Great Preston A 14-7-64; Prince of Wales A 14-4-56; Pontefract Bowling B 14-4-55; Pontefract Cons A 12-4-54; Progressive A 13-5-54.