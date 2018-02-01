Cue Club C win 10-0 for third game on spin

CASTLEFORD and District Snooker League Section B leaders Pontefract Cue Club C collected maximum points for the third successive match.

They trounced Garforth WMC D 10-0 and are now 14 points clear at the top.

Section A leaders Swillington Welfare C defeated Smawthorne D 6-4.

Swillington are eight points clear of Methley Ex-Service Club A who climbed to second by winning 8-2 at Elmet A.

Pontefract Cue Club H slipped to third after losing 10-0 to Green Bowling A who have soared to fourth spot.

Tonight’s fixtures are:

Section A: Garforth WMC B v Swillington Social A, Green Bowling A v Swillington Welfare C, Methley Ex-Service A v Ladybalk A, Pontefract Cue Club A v Pontefract Cue Club F, Pontefract Cue H v Pontefract Cue Club E, Smawthorne A v Smawthorne C, Smawthorne D v Elmet A.

Section B: Edward B Garforth CC B, Kippax Central A v Garforth WMC D, Ponte Bowling A v Featherstone B, Ponte Cue Club C v St Joe’s A, Swillington Welf A v Ponte Cue Club I, Townville B v Garforth WMC C.

Section C: Carleton A v Swillington Welf D, Featherstone A v Knottingley Cons B, Ponte Cue Club G v Ponte Cue Club D, Rockware A v Green Bowling B, St Joseph’s B v Ponte Cue Club B, Swillington Welf B v Smawthorne B, YMCA A v Rockware C.

Section D: Garforth WMC A v Kellingley Club A, Great Preston A v Prince of Wales B, Kellingley Club B v Pontefract Bowling B, Ponte Cons B v Kippax Ex Serv B, Progressive A v Ponte Cons A.

POSITIONS - Section A: Swillington Welfare C played 18, won 12, points 112; Methley Ex-Service Club A 18-11-104; Pontefract Cue Club H 18-11-102; Green Bowling A 18-9-98; Pontefract Cue Club F 18-9-94; Pontefract Cue Club E 17-9-92; PontefractCue Club A 17-9-90; Ladybalk A 18-10-86; Garforth Working Men’s Club B 17-6-84; Smawthorne A 18-7-84; Elmet A 18-9-82; Smawthorne D 18-8-78; Garforth Country Club A 18-9-78; Smawthorne C 18-7-76, Swillington Social A 17-7-7-70.

Section B: Pontefract Cue Club C 17-7-106; Pontefract Cue Club I 17-10-92; Garforth WMC C 16-9-89; Townville A 17-10-88; St Joseph’s A 16-7-86; Kippax Central B 17-10-86; Townville B 15-9-83; Featherstone B 17-9-82; Garforth WMC D 16-8-80; Garforth CC B 17-7-80; Swillington Welf A 17-6-74; Pontefract Bowling A 17-7-73; Kippax Central A 17-6-72; Edward B 16-6-71.

Section C: Smawthorne B 18-13-114; Swillington Welfare B 18-10-105; Featherstone A 18-10-100; Swillington Welfare D 17-10-96; Ponte Cue Club B 17-10-96; Carleton A 18-9-94; Pontefract Cue Club G 18-10-92; Rockware C 17-8-89; Rockware A 18-8-86; Methley Ex-Service Club B 18-7-86; St Joseph’s B 18-9-86; Green Bowling B 18-6-76; Pontefract Cue Club D 18-6-74; Knottingley Cons B 17-9-72; YMCA A 18-6-64.

Section D: Kellingley Club A 16-9-94; Garforth Working Men’s Club A 16-9-92; Pontefract Cons B 16-9-90; Kippax Ex Serv B 16-12-88; Ponte Social B 16-9-86; Kellingley Club B 16-9-84; Prince of Wales B 16-8-78; Great Preston B 14-6-73; Pontefract Bowling B 16-6-71; Great Preston A 16-7-64; Pontefract Conservatives A 13-5-60; Prince of Wales A 15-4-60; Progressive A 14-6-60.